Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 58.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 342,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

ASB traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,636. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

