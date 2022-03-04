Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

