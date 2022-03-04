Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after buying an additional 236,090 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 224,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 314,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $310.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.