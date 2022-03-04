Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,386 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.10. The company had a trading volume of 391,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,561,234. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $577.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

