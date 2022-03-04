Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $10.34 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,937. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.01.

