Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,492,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

