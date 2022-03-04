Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.