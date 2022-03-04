Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

