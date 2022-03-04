LendingClub Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47 and a beta of 2.10. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 20.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

