LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

LNSR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.47. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Get LENSAR alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.