Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $40.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.89. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

