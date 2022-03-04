Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 28,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 87,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
The company has a market capitalization of C$30.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)
