Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 1,209,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

