Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of USA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 1,209,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.