Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. 197,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,622. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

