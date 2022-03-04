Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 27745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
