Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 27745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

