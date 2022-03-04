Liberum Capital Cuts Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($26.16) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.29) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,374.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,505.85. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,780 ($23.88). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.61.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

