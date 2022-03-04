Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 125,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,169 shares.The stock last traded at $24.68 and had previously closed at $25.58.

Several analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.82.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

