Lilium GmbH to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lilium in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Lilium stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

