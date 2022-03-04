Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.