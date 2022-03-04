Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

