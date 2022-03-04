Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lindsay worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lindsay by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $135.04 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

