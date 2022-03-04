Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 12,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,929. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.23.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.