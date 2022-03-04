Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $6.56 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.28 or 0.99992347 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,212,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

