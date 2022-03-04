LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 284,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,219. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LivaNova by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.