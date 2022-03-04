Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.