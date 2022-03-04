LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 49.1% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.29. 14,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,306. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

