Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Up 157.5% in February

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBAS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,135. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
