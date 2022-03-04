LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

