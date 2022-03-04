Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 42,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Logiq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEYL)
