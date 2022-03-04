Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $76.02 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 183,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

