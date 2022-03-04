L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,975. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($514.61) to €339.00 ($380.90) in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

