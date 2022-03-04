Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

