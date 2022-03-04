LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,506 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.88% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

