LPL Financial LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Donaldson worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 682,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

DCI opened at $52.90 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

