LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

