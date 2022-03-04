Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post $92.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

LVLU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 53,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

