Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post $92.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

LVLU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 53,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.