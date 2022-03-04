Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period.

MGU opened at $23.89 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

