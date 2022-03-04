Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:M traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 12,026,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,959,768. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

