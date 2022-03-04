Magna International (MGA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna is actively focusing on innovation and stands to benefit from key emerging trends including electrification and autonomous driving. Its electrification portfolio, including EtelligentEco, EtelligentForce and EtelligentReach, is set to fuel top-line growth. Magna seeks to achieve more than $2 billion in managed powertrain electrification sales by 2024. Its sharp focus on developing ADAS technology also offers ample growth visibility. However, escalating capex spending and engineering costs to develop technologically advanced products are likely to hurt near-term cash flows and profits. Also, manufacturing inefficiencies amid a tough labor market, logistical challenges and high commodity and freight costs will play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

2/14/2022 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $98.00 to $92.00.

MGA opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

