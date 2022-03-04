Magna International (MGA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna is actively focusing on innovation and stands to benefit from key emerging trends including electrification and autonomous driving. Its electrification portfolio, including EtelligentEco, EtelligentForce and EtelligentReach, is set to fuel top-line growth. Magna seeks to achieve more than $2 billion in managed powertrain electrification sales by 2024. Its sharp focus on developing ADAS technology also offers ample growth visibility. However, escalating capex spending and engineering costs to develop technologically advanced products are likely to hurt near-term cash flows and profits. Also, manufacturing inefficiencies amid a tough labor market, logistical challenges and high commodity and freight costs will play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

2/14/2022 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $98.00 to $92.00.

Magna International stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

