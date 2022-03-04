Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.27. Magnite shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 50,565 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Magnite by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.