Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

