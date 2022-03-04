Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 22,500 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

