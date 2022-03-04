Man Group plc Buys New Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

