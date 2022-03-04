MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 12% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) were up 12% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 53,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,197,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Specifically, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a market cap of $788.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.