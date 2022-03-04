Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman Sells 54,151 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRO stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 32,990,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,124,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 210.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 300,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,124 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.