Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

