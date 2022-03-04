Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Issues Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of MCHX remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

