Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.
MCS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.
MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
