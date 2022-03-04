Marlin Market Cap Tops $21.28 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.