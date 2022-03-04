Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 578,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -210.17%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

